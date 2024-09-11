How to watch Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 2 with and without cable
By Dean Jones
The best thing about the NFL regular season is how quickly the pages turn. This comes in handy for the Carolina Panthers as they look to wipe out what will become another repressed memory.
Their beatdown at the New Orleans Saints was the latest in a series of abject failures for this organization. Hopes were high that the Panthers could be more competitive after wholesale changes across the franchise and an aligned vision for the future. That might still be the case, but it's going to be another long campaign based on this initial showing.
Nothing went right for the Panthers. Their offensive line was arguably the biggest positive on an otherwise disastrous afternoon. To make matters much worse for Carolina, they'll have to cope without the services of Derrick Brown after the Pro Bowl defensive lineman was ruled out for the entire campaign with a knee issue.
Morale couldn't be any lower among the fanbase right now. That's sad to say after just one week, but it's the harsh reality. They must show the right attitude and make the necessary improvements when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town for their home opener.
Jim Harbaugh rejuvenated the Chargers in a relatively short space of time. They made hard work of it in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But as teams normally associated with the head coach always seem to do, they got over the line with professionalism and purpose.
This is going to be a physical battle that the Panthers must be ready for. It's not going to be easy, but the bar isn't exactly high for progress after their complete capitulation to begin the campaign.
Can the Panthers show some pride and gain a shocking victory? Or will the Chargers have too much for Dave Canales' men in his second contest at the helm?
Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers game details
Date: Sunday, September 15
Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium
How to watch Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 2
This week's Panthers game will be on CBS. 506 Sports has a map of the specific areas where the contest will be shown. Check your local listings for further details.
How to stream Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 2
Anyone in or out of the market who wants to stream Carolina's game against the Chargers has several options available.
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- YouTube TV
- Paramount+
- fuboTV (free seven-day trial)
- Hulu +
Hopefully, the Panthers can dust themselves off and make the adjustments needed to put up more of a fight in front of their home fans at Bank of America Stadium. Not many are anticipating Canales to galvanize this group to a win after their Week 1 clash. Showing some character and making the correct alterations to the game plan are the minimum requirements.