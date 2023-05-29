Imagine thinking the Carolina Panthers hyping Bryce Young was a bad thing
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have every right to hype up quarterback Bryce Young as they see fit despite what failed former head coach Eric Mangini might tell you.
Bryce Young is the No. 1 overall pick and the man tasked with turning the Carolina Panthers from also-rans into contenders. He conducts himself like a franchise player - someone that provides legitimate hope that the recent dark days that clouded the organization could be a thing of the past.
The expectations surrounding Young couldn't be higher. That comes with the territory after emerging from a prestigious program like Alabama and hearing his name called first during the draft, which brings additional pressure to hit the ground running as a rookie.
Gone are the days of almost every first-year quarterback sitting for a period before assuming command under center. Teams and fans want an instant return on their investment more often than not, which can lead to mistakes and a drop in confidence that could be especially difficult to recover from.
Thankfully for Young, the Panthers have put everything around their new signal-caller. From the coaching staff to a veteran mentor and dynamic weapons at the skill positions, this is one of the best landing spots for any player and something that only heightens the level of intrigue.
Frank Reich has been glowing in his praise of Young this offseason. Something that former NFL head coach Eric Mangini stated via The 33rd Team and USA Today Sports could be setting the Heisman Trophy winner up for failure.
"I think he’s in a situation where the expectations are so big, and the best thing that you can do for him is take some of that pressure off. Your job should be constantly resetting expectations—and to some degree, lowering expectations. This is a rookie quarterback who’s gonna go through a ton of struggles and the last thing you want is the whole fanbase and the whole world thinking, ‘Well, he was so great early. Why is he suddenly struggling now?'"- Eric Mangini via USA Today Sports
Mangini achieved almost nothing in a prominent position of power, so he's the last person that should be giving such advice. Reich is hyping up Young and the fans always get carried away, but the signal-caller knows to take nothing for granted after getting some sound tips from legendary quarterback Tom Brady during a recent meeting.
Besides, if the Panthers want to give Young that extra bit of confidence heading into the summer, so what?
After being forced to witness Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Sam Darold, Jacob Eason, an unprepared Cam Newton, and Baker Mayfield under the previous incompetent regime, Panthers fans are more than entitled to look forward with unrivaled optimism.
Having this pressure is nothing new for Young, which should also help. Getting plaudits is nice, but it won't allow the quarterback to get complacent as he looks to take his phenomenal career success to the highest level.
Reich is experienced to know what to say and what not to say regarding a prospect. There will be a massive bullseye on Young's back regardless of what's said in the lead-up to Carolina's season opener at the Atlanta Falcons, so Mangini's inconsequential remarks - while valid to a certain extent - won't hold much weight when push comes to shove.
If Young matches or even exceeds the hype, the Panthers will have something special brewing on the immediate horizon.