Is Diontae Johnson playing today? Full injury update for Carolina Panthers WR
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave following their sensational win at the Las Vegas Raiders. This was a completely different operation on the offensive side of things, which stemmed from the team's decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young after a woeful start to the campaign.
Andy Dalton came in and thrived immediately. He got the football out on time, didn't cause any turnovers, and made sure that there was a level of command in the huddle that inspired those around him. It was a fantastic first showing from the former second-round pick - one that provided a sense of belief that something special could be in the offing under his guidance.
Nobody benefitted more from Dalton's improved distribution under center than Diontae Johnson. The wide receiver acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason came to life following two indifferent contests to begin the campaign. It turned out that these problems were down to the quarterback production rather than anything underlying.
Johnson was nothing short of sensational at the Raiders. He brought in eight receptions from 14 targets for 122 receiving yards and one touchdown. His slick route-running and ability to create yards after the catch were two encouraging traits that should serve the Panthers well moving forward.
Is Diontae Johnson playing today vs. the Bengals?
As always with the Panthers, it's never simple. Johnson landed on the injury report with a groin complication, although the wideout acknowledged that this was merely a precaution to keep him on the sidelines thanks to the treacherous weather conditions that blighted the region earlier this week.
The former third-round pick out of Toledo is listed as questionable for the clash. However, a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN stated that Johnson will be suiting up versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
This is tremendous news, but watching his progress closely over the opening exchanges will be crucial. Groin complications can flare up in the blink of an eye - especially for players that rely heavily on quick-twitch movements such as Johnson. Hopefully that won't be the case the Panthers continue to get Pro Bowl-caliber production from the gifted pass-catcher en route to their second victory of the campaign.
Johnson has more responsibility on his shoulders than ever after veteran wideout Adam Thielen was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out for at least four weeks. The last thing Carolina needs is another of their primary playmakers missing time, so erring on the side of caution and picking their spots is critical.