Jaycee Horn reveals Carolina Panthers locker room friction over D.J. Moore loss
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn and D.J. Moore came up against each other plenty in practice when they were Carolina Panthers teammates. Now, they are bracing for battle as adversaries for the first time.
The Panthers travel to the Chicago Bears in Week 5. This immediately invokes memories of the bombshell trade between the two organizations that landed Carolina the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They used it on Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback out of Alabama.
Previous general manager Scott Fitterer - under severe pressure from meddling owner David Tepper - gave up a king's ransom for the privilege. It was much more than the Panthers envisaged, which eventually consisted of the No. 1 pick in 2024 after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Chicago's riches are still coming, with Carolina's second-round selection in 2025 also due.
The package also included stud wide receiver D.J. Moore, who was moving house when the call came from Fitterer. This left the former first-round selection bitter but excited for the opportunity. He'll be looking to make his old employers pay for deeming him expendable.
Jaycee Horn reveals Carolina Panthers' locker room friction over D.J. Moore trade
Horn lifted the lid on the feeling within the locker room when Moore was shipped off to secure Young's services. Based on the cornerback's revelations, it didn't go down well. And with the signal-caller currently riding the bench after head coach Dave Canales took him out of the firing line after just two games, it's a decision they'd probably like to have back.
"Guys felt some type of way that he was gone because he was a main guy in this franchise… Any time you lose a guy like that or Brian Burns or Donte Jackson -- it’s just a part of the business. But guys were definitely conflicted about it just because he was a big face in this locker room."- Jaycee Horn via SI
The Panthers haven't quite given up on Young just yet. Canales is giving him time to take a breather and develop as the backup option. It's not something he's used to, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and new starter Andy Dalton praised the player for his mentality following such a disappointing demotion.
There is no point in looking back. Nobody can change the fact Carolina overvalued its roster to go all in with such a bold trade. Nobody can change the fact those in power eventually took Young over C.J. Stroud. It's time to move forward, and things have looked more positive overall since Dalton assumed command under center.
As for Horn? He'll be looking to extend his sensational start to the campaign by limiting Moore's influence in Week 5. The Bears have several other dangers that demand respect, but this particular matchup will captivate Panthers fans more than most.
Horn's locked down the likes of Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase already this season. He comes into the contest with plenty of confidence, especially considering Moore has just 22 receptions for 189 receiving yards and one touchdown through four weeks as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams struggles to find his feet.
History might be repeating itself with No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels taking the league by storm with the Washington Commanders. It's way too early to tell, but that would soften the blow for fans who've had to endure constant ridicule from the Bears' fanbase in the 18 months following the trade.
Do you know what also helps? Winning football games.