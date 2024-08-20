Key Carolina Panthers dates for 2024 and 2025: Full list
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on another first season of a rebuild. Cutting corners and not acknowledging the situation for what it was proved to be the undoing of previous regimes. Thankfully, general manager Dan Morgan and the new regime are doing things differently.
Morgan is approaching things with a business-first model and a long-term plan. The former linebacker hasn't deviated from his chosen trajectory and has everyone in the organization on the same page. His previous relationship with head coach Dave Canales allowed their aligned vision to hit the ground running. Hiring Brandt Tilis from the Kansas City Chiefs to manage the salary cap represented a significant coup that could bear fruit.
Navigating the regular season is the tricky part after another offseason of wholesale changes. This will provide Morgan with a better measuring stick for what more is needed in the coming years. It'll also determine the future of those who got another opportunity despite vastly underachieving last time around.
This is the primary focus of players and fans. Morgan is seeing the bigger picture and will already be making plans for the coming weeks and months with some important dates on the calendar.
Key Carolina Panthers dates in 2024 and 2025
- August 27: Rosters must be cut to an initial 53 players.
- August 28: Waiver wire submissions following final cuts expire by 4 p.m. Eastern Time.
- August 28: NFL teams can begin to sign practice squad players for the 2024 season.
- September 3: NFL teams must be compliant with the salary cap.
- September 5: Opening night of the 2024 NFL season.
- September 8: Carolina's regular-season opener at the New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET).
- September 15: The Panthers' home curtain-raiser against the Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET)
- November 5: The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET.
- November 12: Unsigned tenders and rookie deadline.
- January 6, 2025: The window to sign players to reserve/future deals opens.
- January 10: The NFL's offseason waiver window opens.
- February 18: Franchise tag window opens.
- March 4: Franchise tag window closes
- March 10-12: The NFL's legal tampering period before free agency commences.
- March 12: The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.
- April 2024-26: The 2025 NFL Draft.
Some of these seem like a long way off, and they are. However, Morgan will already be coming up with plans for each specific date and how it can help him take the franchise back into contention.
Again, that notion seems asinine after a two-win campaign that brought nothing but embarrassment. But things look different now. David Tepper is even staying in the shadows and isn't throwing his weight around in the football operation. How much longer that stays the same - especially if the Panthers start poorly - is anyone's guess.
Sticking to the plan is crucial. These dates will be firmly entrenched in Morgan's diary as part of his ambitious project. A lot can and will change, but staying the course and keeping faith with the methods implemented is crucial to this team's progression.