Ludicrious trade involving Carolina Panthers' most dominant player touted
This notion is almost inconceivable.
By Dean Jones
An NFL.com writer thought the Carolina Panthers could potentially trade stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown this offseason.
Derrick Brown was easily the most dominant force on the Carolina Panthers last season. He broke the single-season tackle record for interior defensive lineman. He was the only player associated with the franchise to earn Pro Bowl honors. When examining cornerstone building blocks, his name is right at the top.
That hasn't stopped one writer from linking the player with a potential move away via trade. This is a simply ludicrous notion based on his ascension into the elite category over the last two seasons.
Writer thinks the Carolina Panthers could trade Derrick Brown
Adam Rank from NFL.com touted the prospect of the Panthers looking to extract maximum value for Brown this offseason. The writer cited his upcoming contract extension and the desperate need for draft assets as reasons behind contemplating such a drastic measure.
"[Derrick] Brown is a solid piece, and you could reason that he should be considered the anchor for a young defense. But his contract is up after the coming campaign. Do you see the Panthers, fresh off a 2-15 disaster of a season, legitimately competing in 2024? The Panthers, who gave up a whole bunch to secure Bryce Young's services in last year's draft (including their first-round selection this April and second-rounder in the 2025 draft), need to restock the draft coffers with picks."- Adam Rank, NFL.com
To say this is an asinine take would be an understatement. Brown is Carolina's best player. He'd leave a gaping hole on their defensive front. The need to remove the stigma that this organization doesn't look after its best players is glaring. Extending the former first-round pick out of Auburn should be among the team's top priorities.
Brown is only going to get better as the years go on. He'll be just 26 years old when the 2024 season begins. His prime is just getting started. Although everyone has their price, the lineman should be classed as untouchable.
This is the time of year for speculation, of course. Almost every media outlet is guilty of it, especially considering how many prolific performers have been traded in recent years. That said, the Panthers shouldn't - or won't be - entertaining the thought of getting a king's ransom for Brown.
Keeping him around long-term won't be cheap, especially if they wait to resolve matters and his production takes another leap forward in 2024. But again, general manager Dan Morgan cannot go into his first offseason looking to part ways with the few talented players at his disposal.
Brown is an integral part of Carolina's future. If the Panthers find a way to keep edge rusher Brian Burns and linebacker Frankie Luvu, there's a good chance Ejiro Evero's defense can improve further with a few tweaks to personnel.
Letting Brown leave is simply not an option. The reasons Rank outlined are valid, but the concept is inconceivable looking at the current state of affairs.
He's an elite talent with several high-caliber years left barring injury. Trading him represents a defeatist approach that would send out the wrong message.
The need to place better options around Bryce Young is evident. It should not come at the expense of someone with Brown's exceptional physical attributes.