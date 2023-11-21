Making the case for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich in 2024
Is there a case to bring Frank Reich back in 2024?
What are the potential benefits of under-fire head coach Frank Reich remaining with the Carolina Panthers in 2024?
The Carolina Panthers are a truly dreadful football team. But is all hope lost? I don't think so, and I do think there's a case to be made for Frank Reich and his staff to return in 2024.
The staff deserves most of the blame for the Panthers' performance in 2023. You could argue that they deserve all of it.
Outside of the uninspiring pass catchers, the rest of the roster seemed solid. General manager Scott Fitterer thought he built a good enough roster to compete in the NFC South. However, after watching the Panthers play 10 games this year, it's clear that the team is simply not built to win.
Reich replaced interim head coach Steve Wilks as a permanent replacement for Matt Rhule, who has since moved back into the college ranks. The hiring felt like the right move. He's a veteran offensive mind with a solid track record of quarterback development under his belt.
We haven't seen the results. However, I don't necessarily think that Reich and his staff are to blame, and I'd go as far as to say that there is a case to be made for Carolina's current staff to return in 2024...