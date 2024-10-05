Marquis Haynes' arrival is damning indictment of Panthers' pass-rush recruitment
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't generated much havoc in opposing backfields this season. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit has just five sacks over their opening four contests, which is less than ideal. It's also led those in power to a familiar face to potentially strengthen the ranks.
Carolina announced that Marquis Haynes Sr. has returned to the organization. He'll start on the practice squad but could be elevated quickly once he gets back into genuine football shape. The Panthers went in a different direction once his contract expired before free agency, so going back to him represents a damning indictment of their pass-rushing recruitment under general manager Dan Morgan.
Jadeveon Clowney was the marquee arrival but is finding life difficult being almost the sole focus of opposing protection schemes. D.J. Wonnum also came into the fold despite suffering a torn quad with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. He's not featured yet and it could be a while before he finds his football legs again.
Carolina Panthers are struggling to find the right pass-rushing solutions
Much has been made about the decision to trade up for D.J. Johnson at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Morgan and Evero were part of that decision-making process, which has blown up in their face so far. Charles Harris looks a yard off the pace. Eku Leota was released despite displaying some explosiveness. Amare Barno is still on the shelf and Tarron Jackson hasn't been active much.
This was a grave concern for fans before the campaign. It's early days, but it seems like their fears were justified. Haynes' return means those in power feel it too.
One could argue that Haynes immediately becomes Carolina's best option opposite Clowney. At the very least, he's certainly better than the rotational pieces providing there are no further issues with the back complication that blighted his 2023 campaign.
This is like ending things with your girlfriend, going on a few dates, and realizing things weren't as bad as they appeared. Fortunately, she hasn't moved on and is willing to give you another chance. What's the worst that could happen?
Make no mistake, this should be Carolina's most pressing priority when the 2025 offseason arrives. There is an obvious concern around the quarterback position after head coach Dave Canales benched former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young after just two games. Andy Dalton could get another year. The Heisman Trophy winner could get another shot. There's no telling for sure. Either way, the Panthers won't go anywhere fast if they don't have players capable of generating pressure.
The Panthers need more dynamism among their edge rushers. Trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants and losing Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders in free agency is being sorely felt. How much Haynes can contribute remains to be seen, but Morgan needs to fix this critical area of the field as a matter of urgency during his second recruitment period at the helm.
Until then, the Panthers will be forced to tread water with what they have while also examining the options that become available as the campaign progresses. Trading for one doesn't seem likely in their current predicament, but Morgan has to solve this complex riddle in some capacity as part of his grand plans for progress.
Anything less is organizational malpractice.