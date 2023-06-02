Marvin Harrison Jr.: The benchmark for Carolina Panthers 2024 WR scouting
The bottom line on Marvin Harrison Jr.
Due to the blockbuster trade that led to the Carolina Panthers drafting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the lack of a first-round selection next offseason will keep the franchise out of the Marvin Harrison Jr. sweepstakes. However, this is a clear sign that next year's wide receiver group is likely to be a better one than the down year of the 2023 draft class.
It was very hard to find a significant flaw in Harrison’s game. This is an incredibly refined receiver who can win in multiple facets from creating separation, succeeding in contested catch situations, making grabs away from his frame, and winning downfield with vertical speed.
The only thing that I would like to see more from Harrison is demonstrating creativity in space, though I believe he can do that fairly well. The son of Marvin Harrison Sr. has the accolades, production, and film to back up potential arguments of whether or not he is a generational wide receiver prospect.
While I don’t like making definitive remarks about draft prospects during summer scouting, considering that there will be much more information that will come out through film, more accolades, etc., this is a summer evaluation I feel very confident in.
At the moment, Harrison is the best receiver prospect I’ve ever evaluated. He’s the type of talent that you select in the first five to ten selections in the draft order, and certainly a can't-miss prospect during the 2023 college football season.