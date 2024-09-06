NFC South predictions for 2024: Will Carolina Panthers be last again?
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers are looking to turn the page on what was a nauseating 2023 season. A new era dawns with Bryce Young under center and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales installed as the new head coach.
The Panthers may be in for another tough season, as they are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league. However, Carolina has a better roster than they boasted during the previous campaign. The New Orleans Saints will be the first team to get a glance at their new-look roster during their Week 1 opener.
The NFC South, always a division that can be won by any and everyone if they play their cards right, could give the Panthers a few winnable games. Of course, the rest of the division won't provide Carolina with any degree of respect unless they start winning some games. Can Canales pull it off?
NFC South predictions for 2024
4. Carolina Panthers (4-13)
The Panthers were the worst team in the league last season. They are expected to once again be a cellar-dweller in Young's second season. While the Heisman Trophy winner will be better, and the offense will look much more lively, the roster remains very threadbare in several key areas.
With a very thin pass rush, a lack of offensive line depth, and a very muddy backfield picture, the Panthers will likely be in for another season in last place. However, the bones of a successful franchise are still very much in place.
3. New Orleans Saints (7-10)
The Saints have a productive quarterback in Derek Carr, but Dennis Allen's team is likely not going to make it to the playoffs due to the lack of depth along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Only a supernova performance from the much-maligned signal-caller can save the head coach's job and help them challenge for the postseason.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
The Buccaneers won a playoff game last year after the Baker Mayfield rehabilitation project went better than anyone could have expected. The person largely responsible for this renaissance is now in Carolina.
While they will retain many of the same players, the loss of Canales as offensive coordinator and Mayfield's historical inability to string together two high-end seasons back-to-back could make the playoffs a tougher goal.
1. Atlanta Falcons (11-6)
The Atlanta Falcons should be considered the favorites to win the NFC South. The combination of Kirk Cousins under center following his high-profile arrival in free agency and additions on the defensive side of the ball should take them from a middle-of-the-road team to someone with a legitimate chance of hosting a home playoff game.