NFL analyst gives Carolina Panthers dream second-round draft scenario
This would be a fantastic haul...
By Dean Jones
Although the Carolina Panthers suffered the undeniable embarrassment of giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, don't write them off just yet. Dan Morgan has a plan and the team does boast seven other picks across the remaining rounds. There is an opportunity provided those in power make a concerted effort to play the board calmly and bring the right reinforcements from the college ranks.
Easier said than done. One only has to look at how previous regimes handled matters to see that. Fortunately for fans, there is a newfound purpose and collective thinking within the building that's been sorely missed.
It'll be a busy start to Day 2 of the draft for Carolina if they don't trade up. They have the No. 33 and No. 39 picks, which could see them land two prospects with first-round grades depending on how things shake out beforehand.
Carolina Panthers land two difference-makers in mock draft
NFL analyst Vinnie Tyler from Sporting News presented a dream scenario for the Panthers over their second-round selections. This began with taking edge rusher Darius Robinson at No. 33, who has the physical profile to be a useful long-term replacement for Brian Burns following his trade to the New York Giants.
“Darius [Robinson] and Chop (Robinson) are neck-and-neck as late first-round pass rushers. The Panthers should have their eye on the one who's available here after trading Brian Burns and hoping that Jadeveon Clowney has some more late-career production left.”
Robinson sets the edge incredibly well against the run. He's a well-rounded pass-rusher with a decent arsenal of moves at his disposal. The Missouri prospect's been a fast riser up boards after a sensational display of athleticism for a man his size throughout pre-draft evaluations. This could mean he ends up being a first-round pick when push comes to shove.
If Robinson does fall out of the first round, the Panthers could do far worse than look in his direction. Something that would boost an edge-rushing unit boasting just two capable performers in Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.
But that wasn't all. Tyler also got Bryce Young some additional help in the passing game at pick No. 39 in the form of wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who took the NFL Scouting Combine by storm thanks to a 4.21-second time in the 40-yard dash.
“The Panthers' new offense under coach Dave Canales calls for some field-stretchers with speed, and neither Adam Thielen nor Diontae Jonson is that type of receiver for Bryce Young. Young shouldn't mind [Xavier] Worthy, who proved he can flat-out fly past all other wideouts while at the NFL Combine.”
Worthy isn't just a speed demon. He's a capable route-runner capable of taking any reception to the house wants he finds open space. The Texas prospect's ball skills are dependable and he's got the position versatility to be deployed anywhere across the line of scrimmage with equal effectiveness.
There are some concerns about his slender frame, but there are far more positives than negatives. Much like the situation with Robinson, the Panthers face a waiting game to see if he makes it this far down the pecking order. This one seems less likely, but nothing can be completely dismissed.
If the Panthers came out of the second round with two immediate difference-makers in Robinson and Worthy, it'll be a dream come true. Whether it comes to fruition or not is another matter.