NFL analyst highlights Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's big point to prove
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young has more working in his favor this time around. The Carolina Panthers invested heavily around the quarterback after his demoralizing first season in the pros. That won't guarantee improvements, but it doesn't hurt by any stretch of the imagination.
The signs are positive surrounding Young. Dave Canales is working his magic and improving the fundamentals. Carolina's protection looks fierce and ready to provide the No. 1 pick in 2023 with cleaner pockets. The Panthers' additions to the pass-catching room are busy developing chemistry with the signal-caller en route to a potential bounce-back campaign.
This is positive and necessary in equal measure. However, the stakes cannot be much higher for Young in pursuit of proving why he was the first player chosen in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young entering a high stakes season
Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus highlighted this topic in greater detail. He named Young among his list of NFL players with the most to prove in 2024. The analyst also stated that if the former Alabama star flounders and others in the 2023 class thrive, the Panthers have a monumental complication on their hands.
"He’s played only 16 NFL games, but it already feels like the cave of perception is collapsing on [Bryce] Young, who was not nearly as good as his rookie counterparts in 2023. His 52.3 passing grade was the lowest among the 25 quarterbacks to drop back 400 or more times. Most alarmingly, Young contributed to more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. In fact, Young’s 22 turnover-worthy plays as an NFL rookie were just three shy of how many he accrued during his entire career at Alabama.- Bradley Locker, PFF
With Young having to learn a new playbook and still just entering Year 2, some might view this as a bit premature for him having a lot at stake. But the NFL accelerator doesn’t slow for many, especially someone as highly scrutinized as Young. If C.J. Stroud continues to play like an MVP and Anthony Richardson and Will Levis make strides while Young doesn’t, the magnifying glass will only move closer."
This isn't exactly a hot take. Young freely admitted he needs to be better moving forward. At the same time, not even iconic figures such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow can do it alone.
Canales is building up Young's confidence above all else. He's taking command of the new offensive and reaffirming faith in his abilities. But until we see the Heisman Trophy winner in a competitive environment, there's just no telling for sure.
Young has a calm demeanor that will serve him in good stead. The Panthers couldn't have done much more for their prized possession since the 2023 campaign concluded. Producing the goods is critical to begin silencing some ongoing doubters.
He's got a point to prove, but he isn't alone in that regard. Fortunately, everyone's turned the page on last season's catastrophe and firmly focused on a brighter future.
The Panthers drafted Young to be their franchise player for the next decade or more. It was a rocky start, but those who wrote him off could look extremely foolish this time next year.