NFL expert has a bold prediction for Bryce Young and rest of Panthers' season
By Ryan Heckman
It has been a tumultuous last week or so for the Carolina Panthers, but as they say, when you win, all is forgiven.
And, the Panthers did just that in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Not only did the Panthers come away with a win, but it wasn't particularly close. The final score of 36-22 didn't even do the game justice, as the Raiders scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Carolina dominated the Raiders, and with a new quarterback under center.
After head coach Dave Canales made the decision to bench 2023 no. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton, the veteran went out and made the most of his opportunity. He became the first quarterback this season to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
The Panthers came away with their first victory of the season and, to be frank, it wasn't hard to start the overreactions to this one. This game gave fans a feeling as though the team might not be as bad as some think.
But, was this a mirage or a sign of things to come? That might depend heavily on Canales' quarterback decision going forward, but for now, that decision appears to already have been made.
According to Canales, Dalton is the starter going forward. There seemed to be little doubt about that after the Week 3 win, from the head coach's postgame comments.
Now, as fans have learned early on, Canales has the right to change his mind in a hurry, but will he? One NFL expert seems to think Dalton is going to be the Panthers' starter for the rest of this season.
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr included the Panthers' quarterback decision in his recent column combing through overreactions to Week 3. He labeled this one a "reality" versus an "overreaction."
"This one might be the slam dunk of the NFL season ... The Panthers have to go with Dalton moving forward -- top draft pick be damned. Carolina is learning there might be some talent on this team after all," Kerr wrote.
It only gets more difficult for Andy Dalton going forward
After beating the Raiders, Dalton has a daunting three-game schedule ahead. It begins in Week 4 with a hungry, angry Cincinnati Bengals team that just dropped to 0-3 to start the season.
You had better believe Joe Burrow isn't about to go 0-4. There isn't any other way to put it. Even from a Panthers perspective, this feels like a drubbing waiting to happen, bringing the team right back down to earth.
In Week 5, the Panthers face a tough Chicago Bears defense in a matchup that's going to garner all the narratives. Between Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, there's going to be plenty to talk about in a game that feels like a "big bro, little bro" situation after the monumental trade the two teams pulled off once upon a time.
Then, in Week 6, Dalton faces the Atlanta Falcons for the first time this season; a team that's much-improved and very well could be a playoff team.
If Canales wants to stick with Dalton going forward, that might not be the worst idea in the world. Letting Young continue to learn and develop, rather than throwing him to the wolves these next three weeks, may be the way to go.