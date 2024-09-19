NFL insider conjures wildest David Tepper take yet after latest Panthers' farce
By Dean Jones
It was no coincidence to see team owner David Tepper front and center at Carolina Panthers practice to kick off their preparations for Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. The erratic billionaire's been in the shadows for the most part this offseason, leading many to believe he'd seen the error of his ways and the meddling would finally stop. All it took was two straight losses to revert to type.
Joe Person of The Athletic seemed pretty convinced that Tepper was heavily involved in the Panthers' decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young. This was a monumental trade gamble he pushed over the line as previous general manager Scott Fitterer stalled. He wanted the shiny new toy. Although commendable, he picked the wrong one.
Young getting cast aside indicates the pressure is already building on this new regime. Putting what they believe to be a more dependable option under center gives them - and Tepper - a better evaluation of the pieces acquired and what more is needed. If things continue similarly, the problems run much deeper.
This also means the Panthers could be in the market for another signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's not the strongest group, but Carolina could have its pick of prospects from No. 1 overall if the poor results continue. Something that led an NFL insider to conjure the wildest take yet regarding Tepper.
Mike Florio urges 2025 quarterback prospects to collectively shun Carolina Panthers
Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk urged every incoming college quarterback to collectively come together and say they do not want to play for Tepper's organization. He also claimed it was a feasible notion considering how much they are earning through NIL deals before coming to the pros.
"Currently, the NFL’s most dysfunctional team is run by a drink-throwing, hat-removing, Veruca Salt multi-billionaire who thinks there’s a button he can press that will instantly turn his team from a train wreck into a contender. And the incoming quarterbacks have more power than ever before. Their money is the source of it. They have earned plenty. They have (or should have) banked a lot of it. They can make it clear to the Panthers, privately or if need be publicly, that they won’t sign a contract with the Panthers. That whoever is drafted by [David] Tepper’s team will sit out for a year, live off his NIL money (and possibly earn more of it), and re-enter the draft the next time around."- Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk
The thought of dozens of NFL hopefuls joining as a union to declare the Panthers an undesirable destination is laughable. Most don't have any stroke. And NIL money is greater in some places than others.
It's a different story with a select few. Deion Sanders has already stated he is going to be incredibly picky when identifying potential destinations for his son - top quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. He's got the influence to make things incredibly difficult and almost always gets what he wants.
Arch Manning is another. The projected No. 1 pick in 2026 comes from rich NFL bloodlines. It's also worth remembering that Peyton Manning stayed in college for another year rather than get drafted by the New York Jets. Eli Manning forced a trade to the New York Giants almost immediately after he was taken by the San Diego Chargers against his will.
If the Panthers have Arch Manning in their sights, the chances of him staying at Texas are high. That sounds harsh, but their reputation is in the mud right now thanks to the severe downward spiral on Tepper's watch.
Carolina has too many problems to count. Tepper is the biggest of all, but a college quarterback mutiny isn't going to happen.