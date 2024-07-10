NFL scout outlines key to Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown's future growth
By Dean Jones
Things didn't go well for the Carolina Panthers last season. That doesn't apply to Derrick Brown.
The stud defensive lineman took his game to new heights as all around him seemingly crumbled. Brown was nothing short of relentless throughout the campaign, breaking the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen and winning his first Pro Bowl distinction. This cemented his status as a cornerstone piece and propelled the former first-round selection to the team's best player along the way.
Brown did all this going up against double and triple teams consistently. He was rarely blocked one on one. Anyone who adopted this method paid the price quickly. The Panthers have plenty of questions to answer in 2024, but the Auburn product cemented his status as an integral piece of their puzzle moving forward.
Dan Morgan recognized this too. The Panthers avoided any unnecessary complications by giving Brown a four-year, $96 million contract extension with $59.31 million guaranteed. This puts him among the league's highest-paid linemen - something he richly deserves after four outstanding seasons in Charlotte so far.
There's no doubt Brown entered the elite category last time around. The scary part is he'll only get better once the Panthers improve overall. Just how long that'll take is anyone's guess, but Carolina cannot afford to waste the prime of such an incredible talent.
NFL scout believes Carolina Panthers' competitiveness is key for Derrick Brown's growth
After some anonymous league executives and other front-office personnel placed Brown at No. 7 in their list of defensive tackles around the league via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, one NFL scout outlined what could surge the player's game forward further. He believes that when the Panthers become competitive late in contests, more opportunities for sacks should arrive. That's the only thing missing right now.
"You feel him more than you see the sack numbers. When you play him and watch him, he's really good. Wouldn't surprise me if he has more sacks in the future. Carolina is always losing in games, so teams don't throw the ball as much on them late."- NFL scout via ESPN
Brown was seen as a run-stuffer in college, but the athleticism is there to impact proceedings in pass-rushing situations. As the unnamed NFL scout said, chances were scarce given the huge deficits the Panthers found themselves facing more often than not in 2023.
It's not like Brown isn't capable. He's got 48 quarterback hits and 65 pressures to go along with eight sacks over his first four seasons. Considering the distinct lack of legitimate talent alongside him on Carolina's defensive front during that span, it's not the worst output in the world by any stretch.
A'Shawn Robinson's arrival gives Brown a solid 3-4 defensive end partner. Someone capable of commanding extra attention from opposing protection schemes, which makes life a lot easier. Concerns remain about the Panthers' edge rushing options. Therefore, it puts more onus on the front three to wreak havoc.
Brown proved he could do that last season. It'll be interesting to see how he fares without the likes of Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu. But his physical attributes and emerging leadership make him the most important defensive player by a considerable margin.
If the Panthers get a few more wins and Brown improves his sack numbers, a first All-Pro distinction might not be too far behind.