NY Jets vs. Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers go in search of a confidence-boosting victory in their second preseason game against the New York Jets. Head coach Dave Canales is looking for better execution from his squad after mustering just three points in their warmup opener at the New England Patriots. This is also a good chance for those on the fringes to improve their chances of making the 53-man roster.
Carolina should come into the game full of confidence after an outstanding effort during their joint practice with the Jets. It was comfortably the team's best practice of training camp. They came out fast and physical on both sides of the football, leaving their mark on a team expected to be among the postseason challengers with legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers back under center.
Canales knows his team has set the standard now. He was thrilled with their efforts. However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator also knows they cannot get complacent at any stage.
Just how many starters will play and for how long remains to be seen. But the contest should be fascinating as those lower down the pecking order look to maximize one of their final opportunities to impress with the home faithful watching on.
NY Jets vs. Carolina Panthers odds for Preseason Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are +1.5-point underdogs against the Jets at Bank of America Stadium.
- Carolina +1.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- New York -1.5: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can get odds of +100 attached (bet $100 to win $100). The Jets are slightly favored to make it two straight preseason triumphs following their opening success over the Washington Commanders at -120 (bet $120 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a drab affair with the over-under set at just 31.5 points. This is available at -110 whichever side of the mark you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).
Carolina Panthers' offense prop bets vs. NY Jets
After a highly encouraging showing against the Jets during joint practice, it'll be interesting to see if the Panthers' offense can build further momentum in this one. It's unlikely the starters will be on the field for long - if at all - looking at the injury problems being navigated. However, the head coach is under pressure to get some live-fire reps into his primary options at some stage before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Here are some prop bets centered on Carolina's offense courtesy of Draft Kings.
- Carolina to score 1+ passing touchdown: -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
- Carolina to score 1+ rushing touchdown: -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
- Carolina to score 2+ passing touchdowns: +260 (bet $100 to win $260)
- Carolina to score 2+ rushing touchdowns: +400 (bet $100 to win $400)
- Carolina to score 3+ passing touchdowns: +1100 (bet $100 to win $1,100)
- Carolina to score 3+ rushing touchdowns: +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.