One cause for concern with every Carolina Panthers draft pick in 2024
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers drafted Jonathon Brooks
- Running Back | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 2 | No. 46 overall
The concern with Jonathon Brooks is a straightforward one. In 10 contests this past season for the Texas Longhorns, the running back was outstanding - amassing 1,135 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns, along with 25 receptions for 286 receiving yards and one additional score. But as I began the soliloquy, all the damage was done in just 10 contests because he suffered a torn ACL during the campaign.
If there is a silver lining to a season-ending injury, it’s that it was a clean tear.
We’ve seen players recently, such as dynamic rookie backfield threat Breece Hall for the New York Jets, suffer that kind of injury and look healthy and explosive after a successful surgery and rehabilitation process. Brooks’ game centers around his patience, vision, and contact balance - none of which will suffer because of the injury.
His explosiveness will be something to monitor. The Carolina Panthers should also take a conservative approach if there are any setbacks or additional worries after he is introduced into the offense.
Carolina Panthers drafted Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
- Round No. 1 | No. 32 overall
If you’re somehow unfamiliar with Xavier Legette at this point of the game, I’ll simply point you in the direction of his draft profile that I penned just a few weeks ago. A ridiculous athlete with versatility and exciting skills at the catch point, the wide receiver was a terror in his final collegiate season. In the NFL, that will need to persist and be accompanied by more nuance and refinement to his route running.
Initially, expect Legette to pick up where he left off at South Carolina - making his noise on crossing routes, digs, jet sweeps, and other patterns that allow him to build up that speed and carry that momentum into creating separation and excelling in the yards after the catch department. If he’s to reach his ceiling, he’ll need to refine his release package to stack defenders on vertical routes.
The offensive staff can put him in advantageous positions with shifts and motions. But when you draft a receiver with a first-round pick, the end goal is obviously for that player to become a difference-maker and a primary perimeter weapon.