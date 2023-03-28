One position group the Panthers must target with each 2023 NFL Draft pick
Which position group should the Carolina Panthers target with each selection during the 2023 NFL Draft to further strengthen their options?
With free agency slowing down, the NFL world will change its focus to the 2023 NFL Draft. That means all eyes will shift to the Carolina Panthers after their trade to secure the No. 1 overall selection.
Well, the position Carolina will select atop the draft isn't in any doubt. But all other aspects remain up in the air further down the pecking order.
Finding the players to pair with the new rookie quarterback will be critical to their development. Something that could make a big difference after an encouraging period of veteran recruitment from general manager Scott Fitterer and his staff.
With this in mind, here are the position groups Carolina must target with each selection during the all-important draft process.
Round No. 1 (Pick No. 1)
Carolina Panthers must land a QB at No. 1 overall
The position is the easy part. While many are leading toward C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, the pick could very well be Anthony Richardson due to the prospect's upside and how high his top level of play can be.
He has the potential to be a version of quarterback the NFL hasn't seen. Teams should aim for that when trading up for their choice of signal-callers emerging from the college ranks, but whether it's something the Carolina Panthers will gamble on after sacrificing so much remains to be seen.