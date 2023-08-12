Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Anthony Richardson and game day
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's growing hype
Bryce Young has had hype around him from the moment he emerged as a high school phenom in Southern California. This has only grown since becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft after a flawless integration into the Carolina Panthers.
His command of the offense was almost immediate thanks to meticulous preparation. Young's polite demeanor is matched by ruthless conviction between the white lines and everything from a performance standpoint has been better than advertised so far.
While FOX Sports insider Martin Rogers acknowledged that there's a chance things could go wrong for Young, the writer highlighted that the growing belief seems more like a sure thing than anything else heading into the signal-caller's first NFL appearance against the New York Jets.
"If football is wrong about Bryce Young — yes, football, it's that unanimous — then there's egg on everyone's face. Maybe the game has gotten too technical and therefore too unpredictable. Maybe it's just that none of us knows as much as we pretend to— writers, players, coaches, everyone. Maybe Young won't pan out for the Carolina Panthers, because, in case you needed reminding, even the highest-rated, most-touted, seemingly ideal quarterbacks don't always go to plan as they transition from college to the pros. But it just doesn't seem like it, does it? The Panthers' QB has the feel of "can't miss" about him, and that sense isn't slowing down any as the new campaign hurtles ever closer with unapologetic haste."- Martin Rogers, FOX Sports
This is something the Panthers will be hoping for. If Young stays clear of injury, it's hard to envisage a scenario where someone with such impressive traits completely fails to deliver.