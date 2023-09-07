Panthers News: Injuries, captains, Brian Burns and Bryce Young
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Four WRs land on Carolina Panthers injury report
There were already concerns about the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room after including D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. But after looking at the team's first injury report heading into Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons, these have grown.
No fewer than four wideouts found their way onto the injury report, which is deeply concerning all things considered. D.J. Chark didn't participate due to his ongoing hamstring problem, although the veteran declared last week that he should be ready to go barring any further complications.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is in the same boat. The former second-round selection's been missing for weeks due to a back issue and was limited during Wednesday's practice, but recently acquired playmaker Ihmir Smith-Marsette was listed as a full participant despite working his way through an ankle issue.
Perhaps the most surprising name on the report was veteran Adam Thielen, who was limited with an ankle difficulty. Hopefully, this is nothing more than a precautionary measure, because it would be nothing short of disastrous if he was to miss Carolina's regular-season opener.
We'll know more about these specific individuals and their respective statuses as the week goes on. But it's something worth monitoring and could result in Bryce Young being without some key weapons on his NFL debut.