Playoff hopeful monitoring Carolina Panthers veteran is win-win scenario
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders remains part of the Carolina Panthers' plans despite an underwhelming 2023 campaign. The running back came into the franchise with a big reputation following his Pro Bowl campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries and a woeful offensive line didn't help, but the former second-round selection failed to meet expectations.
The Panthers gave Sanders another chance to prove his worth. He's trimmed down throughout the offseason and is catching the eye with some impressive displays at training camp. The player also seems highly motivated to silence his doubters after receiving some scathing criticism in recent months.
Just what role Sanders will play once rookie Jonathon Brooks gets the all-clear remains to be seen. The Panthers will take things slowly with the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, who's edging closer to a return but won't feature in the preseason. This raises the stakes for others and the Penn State product, in particular.
Cowboys reportedly keeping tabs on Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Some have speculated whether Sanders will be on the roster in Week 1 for one reason or another. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN fanned these flames, stating that the player is on the Dallas Cowboys' radar for a potential trade if they feel like more is needed.
"The Cowboys know they face questions at running back after losing Tony Pollard to a bigger contract in Tennessee. They will monitor the Ezekiel Elliott-Rico Dowdle-Royce Freeman experience, while keeping a short list of external options, just in case. Carolina's Miles Sanders is on that list. And Dalvin Cook has shown interest in playing for Dallas. As it stands, Elliott is slated as the starter, but the Cowboys will manage his snaps. They need Dowdle to stay healthy; [Mike] McCarthy likes what he has shown in camp. And the team really likes Freeman's tape from the Rams last season and believes he can be an impact RB2/RB3 option -- a banger in small doses."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
The Panthers won't want to be caught short in the backfield, so trading Sanders doesn't seem likely given his upturn in performance levels and Brooks' injury rehabilitation. However, it's a different story if the Cowboys come in with an offer they cannot refuse.
Dallas is dealing with some contract turmoil with the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons right now. Jerry Jones claimed he was going to go all in for the Super Bowl this season. His actions say something different. It's not hard to see why the fanbase is getting extremely restless.
Acquiring Sanders would be an instant upgrade on arguably anything they have in the running back room currently. Whether the Panthers are willing partners with Brooks on the shelf and Rashaad Penny deciding to retire is debatable.
Fowler is one of the league's most respected insiders. If he says the Cowboys are keeping tabs on Sanders and others, it's something to monitor. The player might also welcome a move back to the NFC East with a team that harbors bigger ambitions than Carolina in 2024.
Dan Morgan will do what he feels is beneficial for the Panthers as part of his new business-first model with a long-term plan in place. If that means trading Sanders if the price is right, so be it.