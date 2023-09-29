Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-3 start in 2023
It's not been great for the Carolina Panthers so far...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Texans - Week 8
Coming off a bye week with a home encounter against the Houston Texans was seen as one of the more winnable games for the Carolina Panthers before the campaign. Things are less straightforward now.
The Texans are performing much better than many envisaged after wholesale changes across the board this offseason. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has begun the campaign in exceptional form, making the history books and displaying the sort of poise that makes the analysts who criticized him pe-draft for nothing more than a bad S2 Cognitive Test score look extremely foolish.
This is a battle between the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, so the comparisons will be there for all to see. Bryce Young won't want to be humbled by his good friend on home soil, with the additional preparation time representing something else that can work to the Panthers' advantage.
It'll be tough for the Panthers, especially if the Texans continue to pick up momentum between now and their Week 8 matchup. However, a fresh Carolina outfit can more than hold their own if the right adjustments are made during the bye.
Prediction: Win (2-5)
This would be a confidence-boosting triumph if the Panthers can pull it off. But if Stroud has his way with Carolina's defense at the midway point in the campaign, those who questioned the decision to take Young atop the draft instead will have more ammunition to spread across chat forums and social media.