Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 0-4 start in 2023
Things are not looking good for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins - Week 6
The football Gods do not care if a team is winning or losing. They are merciless, unbecoming of emotion, and in the Carolina Panthers' case, especially cruel heading into their much-needed bye week.
Going to the Miami Dolphins would be among the most unwanted destinations to visit given Carolina's current form. Despite getting humbled against the Buffalo Bills last time out, it's been an impressive opening to the campaign from Mike McDaniel's men, who are just a fortnight removed from dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
There are so many offensive weapons at Miami's disposal, that it's hard to know which one poses the biggest threat. If the Panthers focus their attention on limiting Tyreek Hill and Waddle, then the supreme one-two punch of Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane have the scope to carve out huge gains versus the Panthers' suspect run defense.
And flip the coin, the same potential problems are there for all to see.
There are some defensive holes that can be exploited. But much will depend on whether Frank Reich's taken the training wheels off quarterback Bryce Young by this point - enabling a more expansive scheme that plays to the signal-caller's strengths.
Prediction: Loss (0-6)
That is absolutely imperative if the Panthers want to hang with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, there's also a very realistic chance Reich could be sitting at 0-6 at the bye week with more questions than answers about the way this franchise is heading.