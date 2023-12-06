Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-11 start in 2023
Can the Carolina Panthers salvage anything from their 2023 campaign?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 15
A third straight NFC South clash sees the Carolina Panthers welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Bank of America Stadium in Week 15. It seems like an age since the two rivals squared off - in Week 1 to be precise - but there is always a sense of unpredictability regarding divisional battles between teams that know each other well.
The Falcons look like the frontrunners to win the division. This is almost by default when one considers how dismal things are right now across the NFC South, but there is more pressure on their shoulders than the 1-11 Panthers that's for sure.
Carolina suffered a 24-10 loss during their first meeting this season, which was a grave disappointment after an offseason littered with expectations and bold predictions. Putting this right will be difficult, with the stands expected to be packed with Falcons fans as the Panthers' fanbase becomes increasingly disengaged with the current football product.
That said, the Panthers have a shot. It might not seem like it, but their defense is almost fully healthy and if the offense continues to grow with Thomas Brown calling the shots, it cannot be dismissed entirely.
Prediction: Win (2-12)
Expecting the Panthers to win any game at this juncture is pushing things. However, showing pride and thwarting Atlanta's exceptional rushing attack should be enough to emerge victorious.
In theory…