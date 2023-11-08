Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-7 start in 2023
It's been a horror show up to now...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Titans - Week 12
This game comes with added intrigue after the Tennessee Titans officially named quarterback Will Levis as their full-time starting quarterback. The former Kentucky star was criticized heavily throughout his pre-draft assessments, dropping out of the first round entirely before Mike Vrabel's men made a big move.
Levis was nothing short of sensational in his debut and showed enough last time out in defeat to suggest he could be highly productive. Having experienced weapons like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Derrick Henry doesn't hurt, either.
The Titans have been up and down this season. However, they are a formidable obstacle to overcome on home soil, boasting a 3-1 record compared to 0-4 on their travels currently.
If the Carolina Panthers aren't ready for the physical aspect of this game, it'll be their undoing. Stopping Henry is the key component - Ejiro Evero's defense simply cannot let the supreme backfield force generate early momentum if they want to stand any chance of winning this one.
Prediction: Loss (1-10)
Bryce Young performed well the last time he came up against a rookie signal-caller for Carolina's only triumph of the season to date. Much will also depend on how uncomfortable the Panthers make things for Levis, who'll have his feet firmly underneath him by this point.
They have a chance, but Tennessee's home form gives them the edge.