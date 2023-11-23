Predicting the Carolina Panthers next four games after 1-9 start in 2023
Could things be looking up?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 14
Another NFC South battle awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 at the New Orleans Saints. While the division overall is going through some significant complications, Dennis Allen's men look like the best prepared to clinch the title and secure a postseason berth when it's all said and done.
The Saints invested a significant sum in quarterback Derek Carr following his release by the Las Vegas Raiders. He's currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, but it would be a shock if he wasn't under center for this one.
Carr's been inconsistent since joining the Saints, which isn't a great surprise considering how things tailed off in Las Vegas. New Orleans' offensive line has also regressed since letting stud left tackle Terron Armstead walk, which is something the Panthers can take advantage of despite their lack of pass-rushing prowess opposite Brian Burns.
This hasn't been the happiest hunting ground for Carolina in recent years aside from a meaningless victory in Week 18 of the 2022 season. It's a loud atmosphere that makes things extremely uncomfortable if the Saints generate early momentum, which they are more than capable of defensively looking at how the two teams are set up.
Prediction: Loss (2-11)
Again, this might be a tight game decided by fine margins. Until the Panthers prove capable of coming through in clutch situations on both sides of the football, it's hard to see them winning.