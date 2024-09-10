Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 0-1 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
It's hard to imagine how things could have gone worse for the Carolina Panthers to begin the regular season. All the newfound positivity and optimism that came with roster changes and head coach Dave Canales' arrival over the offseason completely evaporated within a few short minutes at the New Orleans Saints. Unless there's a monumental turnaround, all signs point to another long campaign under David Tepper's ownership.
The Panthers looked unprepared, unmotivated, and lacked the quality needed to put up much of a fight. They conceded 30 points by half-time and 47 in total en route to a demoralizing loss. If that wasn't bad enough, Carolina could also be without stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown for their remaining engagements.
Brown is getting a second opinion on his torn meniscus after experiencing some discomfort following the contest. This is a devastating blow for the player and the Panthers. Being without their defensive talisman and best overall player is a major hurdle to overcome. Others must step up and show the growth needed to impact proceedings in his absence.
With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over their next four games following an 0-1 start to the 2024 season.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chargers - Week 2
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers begin their home slate with a tricky-looking game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh's men made things harder than anticipated against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they found a way to get the job done. The AFC West team will be better for the experience and should fancy their chances of a second straight triumph to begin the campaign.
Derrick Brown's absence will have a telling impact on this one. The Chargers are priding themselves on running the football and being physical at the line of scrimmage under Harbaugh. Not having their most productive lineman by a considerable margin is going to sting.
- Prediction: Loss (0-2)
This is going to take a rousing effort to stay competitive from Carolina's standpoint. They need to match the Chargers' physicality and aggressive nature. Much will also depend on whether struggling quarterback Bryce Young can bounce back following another woeful outing at the New Orleans Saints.