Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-3 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 6
- Date: Sunday, October 13
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
A divisional battle awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. The Atlanta Falcons have made a tough go of things so far, but they boast enough firepower across the roster to give Dave Canales' squad a real run for their money.
The Falcons invested heavily in their roster to take the next step in 2024. They shelled out a whopping contract to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who's taking time to find his football legs again after tearing his Achilles with the Minnesota Vikings last time around. There were signs of life in Week 4 to narrowly beat the New Orleans Saints. Raheem Morris will be hoping this provides the springboard to a prolonged run of good results.
Carolina has struggled versus divisional opposition more often than not in recent years. However, they've got a pretty decent record against the Falcons, who were one of two teams they managed to beat during their disastrous 2023 campaign.
Again, this is dependent on the defense. They were vulnerable to the ground game even before Shaq Thompson went down. Bijan Robinson will be relishing the prospect of going up versus the unit and playing a leading role in Atlanta's game plan.
This will be a tricky proposition for the Panthers. Cousins should have improved with another game. Atlanta's defense can be exposed but has decent players such as Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell. Morris is a shrewd defensive mind, so he should have a decent strategy for how best to diminish Andy Dalton's influence following his outstanding start to life in a starting role.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (2-4)
Despite the raised expectancy on Atlanta's shoulders, this one could go either way. But looking at the offensive weapons at the Falcons' disposal and how Carolina's under-strength defense is currently performing, it's hard to have any confidence in the team's aspirations unless those further down the pecking order step up.