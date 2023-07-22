How much pressure is on Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2023?
It's now or never for the third-year wide receiver.
By Dean Jones
How much pressure is on wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. heading into a pivotal campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2023?
After the Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in pursuit of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, it represented a big vote of confidence in Terrace Marshall Jr. The wide receiver came on significantly once the previous regime was mercifully removed from the equation, which might be the start of great things to come with increased responsibilities next time around.
It hasn't been an easy start for Marshall thanks in no small part to Matt Rhule's lack of coaching credentials. The former second-round selection was tabbed by many to be a potential draft bust before Steve Wilks got his career back on track, which was the biggest turnaround imaginable at an important time.
Carolina Panthers need more from Terrace Marshall Jr. in 2023
Marshall looked the part throughout early workouts and has been demonstrating the correct work ethic for good measure. Much more will be required at camp and when the regular season arrives, but hopes are high regarding the former LSU star potentially becoming Carolina's primary threat in the passing game.
This year is a big one for Marshall - the penultimate of his rookie deal. Something that only piles on the pressure further according to Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated.
"The [Carolina] Panthers hoped Terrace Marshall Jr. would develop into a solid number two option alongside DJ Moore when they drafted him. With Moore now in Chicago, the Panthers hope he can do more than become WR2. He showed flashes of being a big-time playmaker last season and with better coaching and support around him, maybe it begins to click for him and he emerges as WR1. Someone in that room needs to step into that role and there will be a lot of eyes on Marshall to be that guy."- Schuyler Callihan, Sprts Illustrated
Marshall is under no illusions as to the size of the task awaiting him next season. Coming through some significant football hardship on the other side smiling should be the confidence boost needed, but there's just no telling for sure when one considers his lack of involvement over the last two years.
Rolling with the punches has been the primary objective for Marshall, who spoke recently to Joe Person of The Athletic about the importance of staying focused, believing in his own abilities, and silencing doubters.
"(In the) NFL, you’ve gotta come in here every day with it on your mind to grind no matter who’s in the front office, no matter who’s your coach. No matter what, you’ve gotta have the same approach. It’s what I believe in. I’ve been doing what I do to look the part and I’m gonna continue to keep grinding toward that. I don’t really throw numbers out there. But inside of my head I know what I’m capable of. I don’t want to fall short of (goals) I give you because I’m not perfect. I’ll just say I want to take advantage of my opportunities and help this team get a Super Bowl. Let ’em sleep."- Terrace Marshall Jr. via The Athetic
If Marshall can emerge as a dynamic weapon for rookie quarterback Bryce Young, it'll be a massive boost within a more expansive offense under Frank Reich and Thomas Brown Considering there are many that quietly fancy the Panthers to make immediate improvements in 2023, a surge in production from the second-round pick could be the spark that ignites a postseason return.