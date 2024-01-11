Ranking the 12 confirmed Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates in 2024 so far
It seems like one of these men will be the Carolina Panthers head coach in 2024.
By Dean Jones
7. Carolina Panthers could hire Ejiro Evero
- Defensive Coordinator | Carolina Panthers
Ejiro Evero did a tremendous job in tough conditions this season. The defensive coordinator never had a full-strength unit to call upon. He made the best out of a bad situation, getting the best out of the players at his disposal en route to a decent enough campaign overall.
Evero will get an interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. The franchise blocked an offer from the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant defensive coordinator position. This could indicate a willingness to keep him around under the new head coach if he doesn't do enough to attain a promotion.
It would be a surprise if Evero got the gig. He's got the experience and is a progressive thinker. But the lack of interest from around the league following a two-win campaign doesn't look too promising.
6. Carolina Panthers could hire Todd Monken
- Offensive Coordinator | Baltimore Ravens
Todd Monken wasted no time in making his presence felt with the Baltimore Ravens. The improved weapons around star quarterback Lamar Jackson helped, but there's been a lot to like about his play-calling strategies after leaving the two-time national college football champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Monken is a little older than the rest, but he's kept up with the latest trends while others seem stuck in their ways. Not many thought he'd ever leave the college level - let alone have ambitions to become an NFL head coach - but taking on a significant project such as the Panthers and helping quarterback Bryce Young fulfill his undoubted promise might be an intriguing proposition despite just one season as an offensive coordinator since returning to the pros.