Ranking the 5 most important games on Carolina Panthers 2024 schedule
The Carolina Panthers schedule in 2024 is pretty decent. Being in the weak NFC South is another plus, but only if those close to the organization think the team can make some headway when competitive action resumes.
After a 2-15 season in 2023, the Panthers adopted another hard reset. A new general manager and head coach tandem were brought in as Dan Morgan and Dave Canales look to change the direction of this franchise for the better. The front-office leader wasted no time in free agency, signing a ton of players in hopes of improving the roster.
Beyond that, the scheme might be even more important than the sheer amount of talent any team has. What is nice is that the defense is in great hands with stud defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but can Canales work his magic on the offense?
If he could, the Panthers might be a good team in 2024. Looking at their schedule, which five games stick out as being the most important? We ranked them based on the time of the season, whether they are winnable or not, and how much momentum they could potentially create throughout Canales' first campaign at the helm.
5. Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
Current Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero broke out in 2022 as Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. Even though the 2022 Broncos were just as dysfunctional as the 2023 Panthers, his defense was a huge bright spot.
When then-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired, Evero was offered the interim head coaching job. He reportedly turned it down, and it seemed partly due to his friendship with the fired coach.
Perhaps Evero didn't want to impact his relationship with Hackett by taking the role. He could have felt a bit irritated that the Broncos dismissed a coach in-season. In Week 8, his defense gets to face Sean Payton's offense.
While the "revenge" aspect of this game for Evero might not be a huge factor, former Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell is now with the Panthers. Between the two, Carolina's defense might come out all guns blazing and will want to stick it to rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
It'd be an especially impressive win as the Mile High crowd and depleted oxygen levels within the stadium are tough to deal with.