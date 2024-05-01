Ranking every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
Dan Morgan was busy throughout the selection process.
By Dean Jones
4. Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL
- Defensive Line | Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Round No. 6 | No. 200 overall
The Carolina Panthers are still lacking genuine competition at the nose tackle position. This was an underrated need coming into the 2024 NFL Draft, but those in power believe Shy Tuttle can take his production up a notch with Derrick Brown and free-agent signing A'Shawn Robinson manning things on the edge of Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina got an intriguing lineman with one of their late-round selections to ensure Evero has something long-term to develop. Jaden Crumedy is a decent player with outstanding physical attributes. He's a little flawed technically, but nothing that isn't coachable once the Panthers' accomplished defensive staff gets to work on him this offseason.
It's hard not to love the way Crumedy goes about his business. He's enthusiastic with a high motor, displaying violent hands at the point of attack and enough explosiveness to make things difficult once early momentum is generated.
Expecting miracles from Crumedy right away would be foolish, but he's got the physical tools needed to be a high-impact player with a little refinement. This makes him a potential steal if everything goes according to plan.
3. Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
- Round No. 1 | No. 32 overall
It was evident from some way out that the Carolina Panthers were high on Xavier Legette's skill set. They met with the wide receiver several times throughout their pre-draft assessments. When the time came to make a decision, Dan Morgan was confident enough to move up one position and take the former South Carolina standout at No. 32 overall.
Legette is a unique character and an outstanding player to boot. His route-running needs significant work to become a genuine three-down outside threat, but Dave Canales can use him almost anywhere thanks to the exceptional athletic gifts at his disposal.
The wideout is fast, physical, explosive, and rock-solid hands. Legette's vice-like grip enables him to take the football in traffic and from its highest point. He's also a dangerous threat after the catch to further raise intrigue. These traits represent a solid foundation from which to build.
If Legette builds on his breakout campaign with the Gamecocks in 2023, the sky's the limit. But progressing the player gradually rather than asking him for too much right out of the gate must be implemented by Canales during his pivotal transition.