Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the 2024 roster
4. Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
Ejiro Evero’s defense was one of the lone bright spots on the 2-15 Carolina Panthers. One of the reasons for some of its success was Xavier Woods, who had a breakout campaign of sorts in 2023.
Woods is entering the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Carolina. He is a steady presence on the backend while developing into a pillar of the secondary heading into the 2024 campaign.
According to Doug Farrar of The Touchdown Wire, the former Louisiana Tech star played a majority of his snaps as a single high safety along with some reps in the box and nickel, respectively. The single-high skill set was on full display last season as he showed discipline in his coverage responsibilities when it came to deep third, quarters, and split coverages.
Woods also shows sound run-fitting ability and displays an incredible closing burst when attacking ball carriers and receivers downhill.
The veteran tallied two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 2023 and could see those numbers increase should teams be more aggressive in attacking Carolina’s secondary. The premise toward that is the lack of potential pressure from the edges with the loss of Brian Burns.
Should Woods have another strong campaign in 2024, he’ll likely receive a nice contract either with the Panthers or elsewhere.
3. Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
Jaycee Horn is always a topic of conversation. The cornerback received his fifth-year option as the team hopes for a mostly healthy 2024 campaign. Since his rookie season in 2021, he has played in just 22 total games due to injuries.
Many have stated his injury as bad luck, similar to Christian McCaffrey’s situation during his time with the Carolina Panthers.
When healthy, Horn is arguably the best football player the Panthers have. He could be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL if he can stay healthy for more than 13 games during the season.
Horn’s talent is undeniable. The former first-round pick displays elite man coverage skills and is always sticky during his assignments. His zone skills are near-elite along with phenomenal ball skills and tracking ability.
This is a player with unbelievable talent. However, the biggest knack is health.
I don’t believe his training regiment is responsible for his continuous string of injuries. This is a player that has had the worst luck. Had he remained healthy at the end of the 2022 season, Horn would’ve been a significant reason why the Panthers would’ve hosted a home playoff game.
Let’s hope for Carolina’s sake that Horn has a clean bill of health in 2024. Otherwise, the organization will have a tough decision on their hands next offseason.