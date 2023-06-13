Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023
No. 3: Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
The third-ranked player on this list is one that has been discussed for the wrong reasons, though his talent is out-of-this-world.
Sure, we can continue to discuss hypotheticals and "what-ifs" around the 2021 NFL Draft as it pertains to the conversation around whether the Carolina Panthers should've drafted Justin Fields over Jaycee Horn. It's a conversation, though, that seems very redundant following the selection of Bryce Young this offseason.
Either way, Horn is a star in the making. He has a chance this year to prove himself as a healthy player who could emerge as one of the five best players at his position overall with fellow draftmate, Patrick Surtain II.
Horn is a special player. He's physical when need be and disciplined at almost all times, displaying clean footwork and well-timed punches in press coverage. His ball skills are terrific, turning into a wide receiver once the ball is in the air and heading into his vicinity.
However, the biggest knack for the former Gamecock has been health. He has never played a full season and ended the 2022 campaign on injured/reserve with a broken hand. Horn has also dealt with ankle, foot, and rib injuries that have held him out of games.
This will be a big season for No. 8. The talent is all there - he has shown it consistently when healthy and when on the field. All Horn needs to do this year is stay fit.
If he can do that, this is an untradeable player no matter what.