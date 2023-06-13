Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023
No. 2: Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
When making this list, Taylor Moton was my easy No. 2 player. That might come as a shock to some, but he has been the most consistent performer on the roster since he made his debut as a starter in 2018.
Moton was a former second-round selection out of Western Michigan in 2017 and spent time as a depth player during his rookie campaign. Since his sophomore season, he has been one of the league's most underrated offensive tackles and has been paid handsomely for it.
Does Moton have his moments? Yes, just like any really good tackle in the NFL does.
He has shown to overset in pass protection and lose balance from time to time. But these particular instances are few and far between for someone who's been a model professional throughout his time in Carolina.
Overall, Moton is a cornerstone within the organization. He always plays with good technique, is a superb anchor, and hits his landmarks consistently in the run game.
Entering his age-29 season, Moton will continue to be a steady presence along the offensive line and Bryce Young's newest best friend in the trenches.