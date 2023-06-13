Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023
No. 9: Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers OL
The ninth player on this list is one of the bigger reasons why the Carolina Panthers offensive line has turned into a strength within a year.
Austin Corbett is a former second-round pick out of Nevada that has developed into one of the most underrated guards in the NFL. After a short stint with the Cleveland Browns, he went on to become an anchor of the Los Angeles Rams offensive line that helped Sean McVay's men win a Super Bowl.
The two-time teammate of Baker Mayfield continued to be a force along Carolina's front five. As seen above, Corbett offers a mauler mentality as a pass protector and run blocker. Once his hands latch onto the chest plate of the defender, they're along for the ride.
He's not the most athletic guard in the world, but Corbett offers good hand technique and footwork that allows him to win his matchups consistently. The interior lineman is also a stout blocker in the run game, displaying great leg drive and power, one of the bigger reasons why he was ranked in the top 10 in run block win rate last season.
Corbett is expected to miss a decent chunk of the 2023 season due to an ACL tear suffered in last season's finale at the New Orleans Saints. When he returns fully healthy, he will provide a big boost to the offensive line.