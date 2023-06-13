Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023

On the Walker-Tremble TD: RG Austin Corbett doing some damn work v 90 Hall.



56 Bozeman + 70 Christensen working in harmony v 50 Vea.



This is quality stuff in a 3rd & 11 situation. The iOL play is unrecognizable from the 2021 mess. pic.twitter.com/ELUZGcFnpT