Ranking the top 10 Carolina Panthers players on the active roster in 2023
No. 8: Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB/LB
You might be wondering why I don't have Jeremy Chinn doesn't have a specific position listed in these rankings. That's because his spot in Ejiro Evero's defense has yet to be determined.
Chinn is entering a big year, a contract year to be exact. He's been a quality starter for the Carolina Panthers defense for the last three seasons, but he has yet to prove whether or not he's a franchise cornerstone.
The former FCS star safety racked up over 100 tackles in his first two seasons and would've been on pace for a third had he not missed six games due to a hamstring injury in 2022. While it's evident he's a tackling machine, Chinn's production in coverage has been less than ideal with with just two career interceptions and 16 passes defended.
Chinn's calling card has never been as a pass defender. I hope that will change in some aspect because I do like the instances he showed in man coverage against tight ends and receivers. He certainly has the athletic ability and fluidity to be consistent in this area.
The former second-round pick is a physical tackler in space and has shown to take on blockers well in the trenches. Chinn is still an important piece of Carolina's defense due to the various positions he can play. If there is a coach that can figure out where he fits, it's Evero.
Wherever he plays, whether that's free safety, in the box, WILL linebacker, or STAR (big nickel), he should have a big impact.