Realistic expectations for every Carolina Panthers draft pick in 2023
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
Out of the entire draft class that the Carolina Panthers put together, the selection of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson might be my favorite outside of Bryce Young.
Robinson is a smaller prospect at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. However, he is a versatile defensive weapon in the secondary that has snaps as a nickelback, free safety, strong safety, and weakside linebacker in sub-packages. This bodes well for his future prospects in Carolina.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has gotten the best out of his players and turned the Denver Broncos into one of the better defensive units in football. With a versatile defensive back like Robinson, it will give more options for him in terms of looks, packages, and disguised fronts.
The two-time first-team All-ACC selection has shown to lay a punch against the run and blowup receivers in the passing game. He will need to play with much better control due to his overaggressive nature. Though Robinson will be a part of a defensive coaching staff with lots of future high-level talent.
Robinson should be expected to be in the running for the nickel or "STAR" starting role on Evero's defense thanks to his coverage instincts and tackling ability in run support. Though, Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn will likely play this role with the latter as the big nickel in three safety looks.
Out of all of Carolina's draft selections outside of Young, Robinson could be the one to see significant playing time in his rookie season. By Year 3 of his rookie contract, he could be one of the Panthers' key playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.