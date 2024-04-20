Recent history of pick No. 33 should make Carolina Panthers fans cringe
Hopefully, the Carolina Panthers can break this scary trend.
Unless the Carolina Panthers trade up or down, the first selection they will make in the 2024 NFL Draft will come at pick No. 33, and. The recent history of that particular slot is uninspiring at best.
Carolina also has picks No. 39 and No. 65. While they aren't picking in the first round right now, having three selections in the top 75 is pretty darn good value.
The team has been quite active this offseason, spending more than $150 million to bolster the offensive line, trading for a wide receiver, and making a plethora of defensive moves. If nothing else, you cannot fault Dan Morgan for his aggressive approach. He's trying, and you just never know. Perhaps this time, maybe it all begins to take shape.
The Panthers could begin to put the finishing touches on a solid roster with their top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and their first one is pick 33. Let's look at the recent history of the opening selection on Day 2.
Will Levis (QB) - 2023
Someone who was originally projected to go higher, Will Levis fell to the No. 33 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback did have a respectable rookie season, tossing eight touchdowns against four interceptions for a passer rating of 84.2. The Carolina Panthers are not going to be targeting any signal-caller in the second round, but the arrow seems to be pointing up for the Tennessee Titans gunslinger.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon has invested a ton into the offense this offseason, so the NFL will get a good read on the second-year quarterback in 2024. The team notably signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley for nearly $25 million per season. Frankly, it's a great thing that Dan Morgan did not try to make that deal, as that would have been a disaster waiting to happen for the Panthers.
Logan Hall (DE) - 2022
Not a great selection at all. Logan Hall has been virtually nonexistent during his two-year NFL career thus far after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through two seasons in the NFL, the edge rusher has accumulated 34 tackles, three sacks, and seven quarterback hits.
Along the defensive line, the Panthers traded Brian Burns to the New York Giants, putting an end to a handled situation by the team. They were rumored to have been offered two first-round picks for the former Florida State standout and did not pull the trigger.
Carolina likely won't target an edge presence at No. 33, but they do have a chance to nab a solid defensive line prospect with one of their two other selections in the top 75.
Tyson Campbell (CB) - 2021
A good cornerback, Tyson Campbell was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 25 passes defended and five interceptions through his first two seasons in the NFL.
Campbell is again in line to start for the Jaguars in 2024. The defensive back has also been a tackling machine from the secondary, accumulating 203 tackles during an encouraging start to his pro journey. It'd be nice to have someone like this in Carolina's secondary.
Tee Higgins (WR) - 2020
Perhaps the best No. 33 overall pick in recent memory, Tee Higgins had four strong years to begin his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and has predominantly caught passes from stud quarterback Joe Burrow. The wide receiver did request a trade earlier this offseason. Honestly, the Panthers should see what he costs if they haven't already.
Higgins is a WR1 in this league but has been in the shadows of Ja'Marr Chase, who is a top-five wideout. The former Clemson star has a sensational physical profile and is a well-rounded wide receiver. He's surely one of the stronger No. 33 overall picks the NFL has seen in a while.
Byron Murphy (CB) - 2019
A good-not-great player, Byron Murphy was not re-signed by the Arizona Cardinals, whom he began his career with. After signing a two-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings last year, he is a fine starter in the NFL with 47 passes defended and eight interceptions over 70 regular season games.
Carolina does need another cornerback. While signing Stephon Gilmore might sound fun, the team needs to put their long-term glasses on and approach the secondary with that in mind.
Picking a cornerback at No. 33 wouldn't be a bad idea at all. This NFL Draft class seems quite strong and you just never know what players are available when Carolina gets on the clock.
Austin Corbett (OL) - 2018
Austin Corbett is slated to take over at center for the Panthers in 2024. We'll see just how easy this transition is for the career offensive guard who's also coming off another knee injury.
Fortunately, some interior players have played both guard and center during their careers. With Corbett being a good player, I do think he can make the transition pretty well.
A 2018 NFL Draft pick, Corbett began his career with the Cleveland Browns and broke out with the Los Angeles Rams before signing for the Panthers. He'll turn 29 years old in September.
The recent NFL Draft history of the No. 33 overall pick is both promising but underwhelming at the same time. Hopefully, the Panthers can enjoy good fortune.