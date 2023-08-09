Strengths and weaknesses of Carolina Panthers QBs at 2023 training camp
How have the Carolina Panthers quarterbacks fared at training camp?
It's a new look quarterback room for the Carolina Panthers, but what strengths and weaknesses have emerged throughout camp in 2023?
We are just a few weeks away from the start of the NFL season. And so far, Bryce Young has shown more than enough to already be named the starter heading into 2023.
This should come as no surprise. Especially considering Young's tremendous collegiate career for the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as the amount of draft capital the Carolina Panthers gave up to move up to select him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
While it is clear that the former Heisman Trophy winner will be the franchise quarterback moving forward, he's not the only capable signal-caller on the roster.
Andy Dalton and Matt Corral have also performed admirably this summer. I was particularly impressed with the Ole Miss product's involvement during Back Together Saturday.
Dalton is a 12-year veteran who has seen a lot of highs and lows across his NFL career. He's provided precisely what the Panthers were hoping for when they signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract earlier in the offseason.
On the other hand, Corral enters his second campaign looking for a chance to prove that he can play at a high level. Whether that's with the Panthers or another franchise needing a young signal-caller remains to be seen, but the third-rounder has shown flashes thus far in camp.
Let's take a look at where each quarterback has excelled in addition to areas where they can show improvement during their time at Wofford College in Spartanburg.