Super Bowl champions encouraged to swoop for rumored Carolina Panthers target
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's gone about his business professionally and purposefully during his first offseason as general manager. The Carolina Panthers had a huge mess to clean up and tough decisions to make. It's early days, but the front-office leader adjusted well in difficult circumstances.
Morgan admitted he's not going to solve every problem in one recruitment period. The Panthers have holes and depth concerns across their roster. After investing heavily around quarterback Bryce Young, there are also questions about how the defense will perform despite Ejiro Evero sticking around under the new regime.
One potential problem centers on the cornerback position. There isn't enough - especially if Jaycee Horn suffers more injury problems. This won't go unnoticed by Morgan, who plans to be active on the waiver wire when cuts start happening around the league.
There was reportedly mutual interest between Stephon Gilmore and the Panthers about a sensational reunion. Nothing concrete emerged, but the possibility hasn't been completely dismissed despite Morgan hinting that other options are being considered.
Chiefs linked with swoop for Carolina Panthers target Stephon Gilmore
David Latham from Last Word on Sports thought Carolina's indecision or unwillingness to meet contract demands might provide an opening for the Kansas City Chiefs to swoop. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions traded L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans this offseason. They cannot afford their secondary to become a weak link in pursuit of their potentially historic three-peat in 2024.
"Earlier in the offseason, it appeared as though the Carolina Panthers were the clear frontrunners to sign Stephon Gilmore as a free agent. However, the two sides couldn’t make the money work, and this could allow the Kansas City Chiefs to swoop in and steal the two-time All-Pro. Seeing as Stephon Gilmore is still a free agent, it’s safe to assume that Carolina’s original offer is still on the table. Gilmore himself admitted that he probably would’ve signed a deal by now if he was a few years younger, but the 33-year-old is looking for a chance to win a ring in his later years. Carolina cannot provide that opportunity, but Kansas City can. If they want to slow down the other elite AFC teams, they could use a free agent like Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore has a good shot of landing with one of these teams, the only question is which one."- David Latham, LWOS
Gilmore would relish the prospect of joining the Chiefs if they showed interest. The allure of playing closer to home is strong for the former first-round pick out of South Carolina. However, the opportunity to chase history far outweighs that all things considered.
It'll be interesting to see where Gilmore ends up. The one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year wants to keep playing. He also knows his value and won't be taking a discount to continue his football journey.
The Panthers are conducting business differently under Morgan and salary-cap guru Brandt Tilis. There isn't much money to go around, but the fact they've avoided contract restructures this offseason indicates a level of comfort with those already around. It's also part of their long-term plans for growth.
Morgan stated he would remain in communication with Gilmore's representatives. But the longer it goes on, the more chance there is of another franchise coming in with an offer he can't refuse.
Time will tell.