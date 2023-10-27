Texans vs. Panthers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Adam Thielen is best bet on the board)
Adam Thielen to score a touchdown may just be the best bet for the entire NFL Week 8 slate
The Carolina Panthers are looking to get their first win of the season and despite being home underdogs to the Houston Texans on Sunday, I think they're going to get the job done.
You can find out why I think that, along with the betting odds for the game, in my full betting preview here.
In this article, I'm talking touchdowns. I have three players I'm betting on to find the end zone.
Any Time TD Bets for Texans vs. Panthers
- Chuba Hubbard Any Time TD +165
- Adam Thielen Any Time TD +220
- Hayden Hurst Any Time TD +500
Chuba Hubbard Any Time TD +165
Chuba Hubbard has seen an increase in his snap rate in recent weeks and after a strong performance in Week 6, while Miles Sanders was sidelined, I wouldn't be surprised if he gets the bulk of carries once again in Week 8.
He's averaging 4.48 yards per carry on the season and scored his first touchdown of the year against the Dolphins in his last start. I'm willing to bet on him to find the end zone once again.
Adam Thielen Any Time TD +220
Adam Thielen has 30 more targets and 33 more receptions than anyone else on the Carolina Panthers, while also having already hauled in four touchdowns. I'm shocked that he's somehow still set at +220 to score again in Week 7.
Thielen to score a touchdown may be the best value bet not only in this game but on the entire NFL board on Sunday.
Hayden Hurst Any Time TD +500
Hayden Hurst hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, but he's the only viable tight end on this team, so it's only a matter of time for him to score another touchdown. If you're looking for a dark horse bet to score, Hurst is going to be your best option.
