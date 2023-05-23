Top 6 Carolina Panthers in franchise history ranked according to ChatGPT
By Dean Jones
Who are the greatest Carolina Panthers players in franchise history and how do they rank according to artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT?
The Carolina Panthers and its long-suffering fanbase haven't had much to cheer about in recent seasons. Something that is likely to change in the coming months under the leadership of head coach Frank Reich based on a phenomenal offseason period so far.
Having no prosperous future to focus on has left some Panthers fans stuck in the past. Their glory days of the mid-2010s are now a distant memory, but it hasn't stopped the level of nostalgia from increasing until better times return.
One of the biggest and most controversial debates is who should go down in folklore as the team's best-ever player. Much depends on the era you grew up or which individual caught the imagination, but it's certainly never dull when pondering this specific question from an eventful three-decade stint for the organization so far.
With this in mind, here are the top-six greatest Panthers in franchise history according to the popular AI bot ChatGPT.
6. Thomas Davis Sr. - Former Carolina Panthers LB
Thomas Davis Sr. was an inspirational figure on and off the field. The ferocious linebacker overcame significant adversity on the injury front to become a dominant performer for the Carolina Panthers and things haven't been quite the same at the defensive second-level since his departure.
The urgency and effort Davis brought to every down set the tone. He was a sideline-to-sideline presence capable of impacting any phase of play - something other players naturally gravitated towards and came with three Pro Bowls along the way.
Davis' impact across the community throughout his 14 years in Carolina was notable. He won the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014 and remains revered around the Panthers community to this day.