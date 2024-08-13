Unfortunate injury presents last chance for ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback
By Dean Jones
Sam Darnold's time with the Carolina Panthers was underwhelming. The quarterback arrived via trade from the New York Jets after those in power decided this was the right environment to unleash his true potential. It turned out to be one of the worst moves made throughout previous general manager Scott Fitterer's time at the helm.
Darnold went from one unstable situation to another. He was benched, injured, and didn't get another deal despite showing some signs of life when Steve Wilks became interim head coach. It was a sad end to a trade that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
After spending last season backing up Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers, he signed for the Minnesota Vikings. Thanks to some unfortunate injury news surrounding first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy, the former USC star will get one final opportunity to prove his worth from a starting berth.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold needs to make his last opportunity count
McCarthy impressed during his preseason debut. However, after experiencing some soreness in his right knee, tests revealed a torn meniscus that will require surgery. The recovery timeline is dependent on the severity of the issue, so Minnesota's long-suffering fanbase will be praying for positive developments shortly.
This is a disastrous update for McCarthy in his quest to take the starting job in Week 1 and thrive. Darnold's had several opportunities to live up to his first-round billing and failed miserably. It's the last-chance saloon in no uncertain terms.
Darnold's got the arm talent and flashes moments of promise. This is also a pretty decent setup to silence some ongoing doubters and rid his game of the mistakes that saw the dreaded draft bust status come onto his head quickly.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell is one of the league's most respected offensive minds from the Sean McVay coaching tree. He'll have Darnold ready to go. Whether he can perform adequately enough is another matter.
The San Clemente High School product has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in the passing game. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson are a potent trio capable of putting up outstanding numbers. Aaron Jones is the running back capable of shouldering the load. Minnesota also has two bookend offensive tackles in Brian O'Neill and Christian Darrisaw to keep Darnold's pocket clean.
One could make a strong case for this being the best situation Darnold found himself as a starter. If he cannot seize the moment, the signal-caller can kiss his hopes of ever starting again goodbye.
What comes next is down to Darnold. He must approach this good stroke of luck with urgency and play every down like it's his last. Moments like this don't come along every day - certainly not for those who've fluffed their lines on countless occasions - so the player shouldn't lack motivation that's for sure.
As for the Panthers? They're hoping Bryce Young can bounce back from a torrid rookie campaign and remind the world why he was chosen at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Darnold is a distant, painful memory, but this could be the fit that finally ignites his career.
It's funny how things work out sometimes.