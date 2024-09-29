Xavier Legette has officially arrived after sensational first half vs. the Bengals
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers were in desperate need of another wide receiver stepping up in the wake of an unfortunate issue with one of their top performers.
Adam Thielen went to injured reserve after suffering a hamstring tear on a touchdown pass from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. This will keep the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State on the sidelines for the next four weeks at least. Although disappointing, it's a chance for someone else in the wideout room to impose themselves in a more prominent role.
Fans wondered who'd be the guy to become that genuine No. 2 pass-catcher opposite Diontae Johnson with Thielen unavailable. It didn't take long for someone to come to the fore.
Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette was sensational in the first half vs. Bengals
Xavier Legette relished the opportunity to firmly establish himself in Week 4 at the Cincinnati Bengals. There was a renewed purpose to the pass-catcher that came across almost from the first whistle. His first touchdown late in the first half could be the start of great things in the player's future.
This capped off an outstanding first-half from Legette, who brought in all five of his targets for 49 receiving yards and a score. He also had one rush on an end-around that went for right yards on the ground.
Thielen is a dependable option, but he's aging and is unlikely to be part of Carolina's long-term plans under the new regime. While his contribution is vital for now, the Panthers need one of their young guns to emerge from the proverbial wilderness to provide hope for the future.
That is where Legette comes in. The former South Carolina standout is explosive and has the tools needed to be impactful. It's more a case of how the Panthers can find ways to get him involved within Dave Canales' schematic concepts.
This first half was a step in the right direction. Legette is growing in stature with every passing performance. There's also a lot to like about the rookie's route-running, which was a big question mark coming out of college. These doubts are being alleviated in no uncertain terms based on his encouraging progress from week to week.
Having a difference-maker like Legette is only going to help the Panthers move forward. Not just in the short-term, but way into the future regardless of who's under center.
Legette looks like a superstar. Thielen's absence was all he needed to formally arrive.