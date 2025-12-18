Practice squad poachings show how far Panthers have come under Dan Morgan

It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers were perceived in a good light around the league. It's been even longer since opposing teams actively tried to poach players from their practice squad.

Two such instances have occurred heading into their crucial Week 16 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although disappointing, it shows just how far the Panthers have come in a relatively short timeframe under general manager Dan Morgan.

First, it was running back DeeJay Dallas, who was scooped by the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look for a spark on special teams down the stretch. The Panthers are well-stocked at the running back position, especially when 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks returns to health this offseason, so it wasn't considered that big of a loss in the grand scheme of things.

Carolina Panthers have altered perceptions around the league under Dan Morgan

Now, another player has left to sign elsewhere. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed Jeremiah Moon to their active roster from Carolina's practice squad. They need edge-rushing depth after injuries to four-time All-Pro T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig, which makes sense given that the undrafted free agent out of Florida was with the AFC North club last season.

Moon got called up once by the Panthers, gaining six snaps on special teams. He didn't figure to be part of their plans moving forward, but the prospect of getting another futures contract couldn't have been dismissed. The Steelers took that decision out of Carolina's hands, so Morgan will be hoping no more injuries occur within his edge-rushing unit over the final three contests.

Perhaps this is just a coincidence. Or maybe it's a sign of a changing tide in Carolina, one being recognized across the NFL.

One only has to look at how many free agents and failed draft picks under previous regimes haven't caught on elsewhere after being let go by the Panthers to see how flawed their recruitment process was. Morgan, head coach Dave Canales, and executive vice president Brandt Tilis have changed that for the better. It's not perfect yet, but fans know this once-downtrodden franchise is on the right path to long-term prosperity.

Morgan knew this was going to take time. He's methodical and patient, with a supreme conviction in his decision-making. It's been a breath of fresh air for the Panthers, and the on-field progress speaks for itself.

Losing a couple of practice squad guys isn't a big deal, and Moon has already been replaced by outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad. But the hidden message behind it is far more telling.