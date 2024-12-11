Predicting the Carolina Panthers' final four games of 2024 after 3-10 start
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
The Carolina Panthers bring down the curtain on their 2024 regular-season home slate against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. This is another good chance to perform well and potentially secure success to give their long-suffering support something to cheer.
Arizona is still vying for a postseason spot. They've fallen behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West championship race at the worst possible time. Jonathan Gannon's men need to win out and hope other results go in their favor to stand any chance of making the knockout rounds.
The Panthers are playing spoiler — they are not ready for the playoffs yet despite being more competitive in recent weeks. They looked well-matched versus the Cardinals, but stopping quarterback Kyler Murray from doing damage is crucial.
Murray is a mercurial playmaker who can torch anybody when early momentum is generated. He's aided by a physically imposing running back in James Conner, who recently signed a new deal and is a relentless force when firing on all cylinders.
Much has been made about Marvin Harrison Jr.'s usage this season. The wide receiver came into the league with generational upside but has been up and down this season. With 45 receptions for 655 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, fans were expecting more from the No. 4 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals defense is talented but vulnerable. That's something Bryce Young's renaissance can take advantage of.
Young's growing in stature and confidence. He's stacked five straight positive efforts and looks capable of manning the starting spot under center beyond 2024. His ability to come through in critical moments versus some of the league's most imposing defenses is remarkable. There's a lot of football left, but the signs are incredibly promising.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (5-10)
If the Panthers' league-worst run defense restricts the tandem of Murray and Conner, they have a shot at a second consecutive victory in this scenario. Whether they can accomplish this feat or not is another matter.