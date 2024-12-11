Predicting the Carolina Panthers' final four games of 2024 after 3-10 start
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 18
- Date: To be determined (TBD)
- Time: TBD
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV channel: TBD
The Atlanta Falcons looked like a lock to win the NFC South at one stage. That is not the case anymore.
Atlanta's found terrible form at the worst possible time. The Falcons have lost four straight games and were obliterated by the Minnesota Vikings last time out. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has zero passing touchdowns and eight interceptions during that span, which is leading to growing calls to install rookie first-rounder Michael Penix Jr.
Raheem Morris threw his confidence behind Cousins. That is likely to remain the case until the Falcons are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. That might be in Week 18 depending on how things go beforehand.
Regardless of whether it's Penix or Cousins manning the plate by this point, the Carolina Panthers won't care. They'll be intent on causing an upset on the road and heading into the offseason on a high.
Carolina was no match for the Falcons in their first clash this season. But as anyone who has paid attention in recent weeks knows, this is a completely different outfit now. That means they have absolutely nothing to fear at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons have some dangerous weapons on both sides of the football. However, if they don't have a chance to make the postseason in this one, there's a good chance most players will have half an eye on their upcoming vacation. That's not the mindset in Carolina with many fighting for their futures beyond the current campaign.
This enhanced urgency is something that can work in Carolina's favor. They've performed relatively well in Atlanta over the years. One more rousing effort is needed before everyone goes their separate ways and into the offseason.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (6-11)
Six wins was arguably the ceiling among projections for the Panthers before competitive action began. If Canales can reach this feat considering everything that occurred over the first half of 2024, that'll be the biggest plus imaginable.