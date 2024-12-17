Predicting Carolina Panthers' final three games of 2024 after Week 15 beatdown

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Dave Canales took a leap of faith by leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become Carolina Panthers head coach this offseason. He had just one year of play-calling prowess. This inexperience has reared its head on countless occasions throughout a difficult first season at the helm.

Canales is confident that things are turning around. The quality across the roster is nowhere near the level needed. When that improves during the offseason, we should get a broader indication of whether the former Buccaneers' offensive coordinator is up to the task.

It'll be an emotional return to Raymond James Stadium for Canales in Week 17. This also represents a stern test of Carolina's credentials considering the Buccaneers' form in recent weeks.

Things clicked for Todd Bowles' squad at the right time. Their second-half surge saw them unseat the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South. Looking at their performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, they don't plan on relinquishing their advantage.

Baker Mayfield is playing like a top-end quarterback. Tampa Bay's rushing attack seems to be improving and the return of wide receiver Mike Evans also helped greatly. Couple this with the Buccaneers' defense holding their own, it's not hard to see why this will be a tough outing for the Panthers.

Carolina can take great heart from the fact they ran Tampa Bay close in the first meeting between these division rivals. Individual mistakes cost them in key moments, but Canales' previous knowledge of the personnel worked in the team's favor. Hopefully, the same can happen again, although that's no guarantee by any stretch of the imagination.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-12)

It's hard to predict anything other than a Buccaneers' win looking at the current trajectory of both teams. The Panthers won't have any pressure on them, but their defense looks outmatched. They also don't have the best record against Tampa Bay in recent years — a trend that could continue in this one.