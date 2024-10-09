Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-4 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Commanders - Week 7
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
Fans could have been forgiven for looking at this game as one of the more winnable road obstacles on the schedule before competitive action began in 2024. That's not the case right now.
The Washington Commanders are riding a tidal wave of positivity and enthusiasm just five games into their exciting new regime. Their changes from top to bottom across the organization have seen this sleeping giant begin to wake much sooner than initially anticipated. Head coach Dan Quinn's remarkable culture shift has them sitting on the NFC East summit at 4-1 with dreams of postseason football rising in Year 1 of his tenure.
This is a major positive for the Commanders. It also shows how things can turn around quickly with the right hires and the freedom for the football men to make the important decisions. Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, it's something that's been sorely lacking throughout David Tepper's inept ownership so far.
Taking the right quarterback with a high draft pick also helps. The Panthers have given all but up on Bryce Young reading between the lines. Washington took Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall this year, who looks like a franchise-altering presence under center after taking the league by storm right out of the gate.
Couple this with an improving defense led by former Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, a dominant rushing attack, and an offensive line emerging as a real bright spot, it's not hard to see why expectations are rising around the Commanders after years of languishing in the football wilderness.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (1-6)
Much will depend on how the Commanders fare in their crunch Week 6 game at the Baltimore Ravens. If they emerge from that contest unscathed on the health front with a potential win, this could be a step too far for the Panthers in their current state.